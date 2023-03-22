Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Luna Innovations Incorporated’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Luna Innovations in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 15th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Luna Innovations’ current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Luna Innovations’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Luna Innovations from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Northland Securities downgraded Luna Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Luna Innovations in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $6.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $211.55 million, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.31. Luna Innovations has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $10.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,846,000. Avenir Corp boosted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 158,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luna Innovations, Inc engages as an advanced optical technology company. The firm provides high performance fiber optic test, measurement and control products for the telecommunications and photonics industries, and distributed fiber optic sensing solutions that measure and monitor materials and structures for applications in aerospace, automotive, energy, oil and gas, security and infrastructure.

