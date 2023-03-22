Janus International Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:JBI)

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Janus International Group in a research note issued on Thursday, March 16th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Janus International Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Janus International Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Janus International Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus International Group

Shares of Janus International Group stock opened at $10.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02. Janus International Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Janus International Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Janus International Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Janus International Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Janus International Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

Featured Stories

