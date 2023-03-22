Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong expects that the company will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.25) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FUSN. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of FUSN opened at $4.02 on Monday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of -1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a current ratio of 11.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUSN. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,037 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 21,253 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 58,537 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 59.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

