Brokers Set Expectations for Kinnate Biopharma Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report issued on Thursday, March 16th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kinnate Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.84) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

KNTE has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinnate Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Kinnate Biopharma Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ KNTE opened at $5.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.20. Kinnate Biopharma has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $15.86.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.02).

Institutional Trading of Kinnate Biopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNTE. FMR LLC raised its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,193,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,658,000 after purchasing an additional 749,012 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 142,804 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,296,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 224,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 76,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 71,700 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

