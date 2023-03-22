William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCYGet Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Monday, RTT News reports.

INCY has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.54.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $73.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $86.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Incyte will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $2,265,672.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,021 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,747 shares of company stock worth $9,346,885. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,554,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Incyte by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 440,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,354,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Incyte by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 21,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 11,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

