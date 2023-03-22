Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $0.60 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.72% from the company’s current price.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOLO opened at $0.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.68. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electrameccanica Vehicles

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 205.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 19,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp engages in the development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through the Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers custom-built vehicles.

