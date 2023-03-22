Maxim Group Downgrades Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) to Hold

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Cyclo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CYTH stock opened at $0.91 on Monday. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63. The company has a market cap of $8.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.35.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 747.63% and a negative return on equity of 120.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CYTH Get Rating ) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Cyclo Therapeutics worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product pipeline include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease and Alzheimer’s disease. The company was founded by Charles E. Rick Strattan on August 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Gainesville, FL.

