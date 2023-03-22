Maxim Group Downgrades Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) to Hold

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Cyclo Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of CYTH stock opened at $0.91 on Monday. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63. The company has a market cap of $8.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.35.
Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 747.63% and a negative return on equity of 120.38%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile
Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product pipeline include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease and Alzheimer’s disease. The company was founded by Charles E. Rick Strattan on August 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Gainesville, FL.
Recommended Stories
