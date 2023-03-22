Flow Beverage (OTC:FLWBF) PT Raised to C$1.25

Flow Beverage (OTC:FLWBF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Flow Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:FLWBF opened at $0.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34. Flow Beverage has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.75.

Flow Beverage Company Profile

Flow Beverage Corp., a health and wellness focused beverage company, produces and distributes original, flavored, unflavored, and collagen-infused alkaline spring water in the United States and Canada. The company's spring water available in natural flavours, such as blackberry+hibiscus, grapefruit+elderflower, strawberry+rose, watermelon+lime, cucumber+mint, lemon+ginger, watermelon, grapefruit, cucumber, peach+blueberry, blood orange, meyer lemon, pomegranate, elderberry, citrus, and cherry.

