Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) PT Raised to $8.00 at TD Securities

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.91% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AQN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.86.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $7.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.85. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Algonquin Power & Utilities
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.
