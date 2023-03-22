Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) PT Raised to $8.00 at TD Securities

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AQN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.86.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $7.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.85. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

