Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $207.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $214.00 to $207.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.49% from the stock’s current price.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.86.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $170.38 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $215.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.16.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 7,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 784,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,825,000 after purchasing an additional 40,942 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 138,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

