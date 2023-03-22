Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Cut to $258.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $205.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.70. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $202.40 and a 1-year high of $291.55.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

