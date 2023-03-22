Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Cut to $41.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.81% from the stock’s current price.
CHWY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Chewy to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.
Chewy Stock Performance
CHWY opened at $39.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of -797.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.79. Chewy has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $52.88.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Chewy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,080,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,363,000 after purchasing an additional 458,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,322,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,936,000 after buying an additional 111,193 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Chewy by 19.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after acquiring an additional 856,909 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Chewy by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,587,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,958,000 after acquiring an additional 692,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,483,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,096,000 after acquiring an additional 102,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chewy (CHWY)
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.