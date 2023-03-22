Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Cut to $41.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.81% from the stock’s current price.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Chewy to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

Chewy Stock Performance

CHWY opened at $39.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of -797.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.79. Chewy has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $52.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $847,137.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,876 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,472.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 39,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $1,721,251.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,008 shares in the company, valued at $9,069,020.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $847,137.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,472.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,727 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Chewy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,080,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,363,000 after purchasing an additional 458,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,322,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,936,000 after buying an additional 111,193 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Chewy by 19.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after acquiring an additional 856,909 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Chewy by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,587,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,958,000 after acquiring an additional 692,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,483,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,096,000 after acquiring an additional 102,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

See Also

