Cadre Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (NYSE:CDRE)

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cadre in a report released on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cadre’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cadre’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CDRE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cadre from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Cadre from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

CDRE stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.16. Cadre has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $709.27 million, a P/E ratio of 158.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $559,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cadre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $984,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cadre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $404,000. Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadre by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 154,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 100,223 shares in the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 26,423 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $530,573.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,761,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,494,032.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,000 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $101,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,179 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,438,431.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

