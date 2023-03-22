Analysts Offer Predictions for Brilliant Earth Group, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brilliant Earth Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 16th. William Blair analyst D. Carden forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Brilliant Earth Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Brilliant Earth Group Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $3.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $363.86 million, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average of $5.58. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $11.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 6,047.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the period. 6.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brilliant Earth Group

(Get Rating)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.