Boxlight Co. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Boxlight in a research report issued on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boxlight’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Boxlight’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Boxlight from $2.50 to $1.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

BOXL opened at $0.41 on Monday. Boxlight has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Boxlight by 792.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 488,330 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boxlight by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 68,763 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Boxlight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boxlight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

