Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Armata Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Armata Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.17) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Armata Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.
Armata Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.0 %
NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP opened at $1.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.27. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $5.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armata Pharmaceuticals
Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP)
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.