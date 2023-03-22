Brokers Set Expectations for Aravive, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Aravive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis anticipates that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aravive’s current full-year earnings is ($1.39) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aravive’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.44) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Aravive stock opened at $2.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44. Aravive has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $147.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARAV. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aravive by 271.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 30,792 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aravive by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 23,015 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Aravive during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aravive during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aravive by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

