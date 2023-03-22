Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.78) Per Share

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Adicet Bio in a report issued on Thursday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll forecasts that the company will earn ($0.78) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adicet Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.34) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Adicet Bio’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.40) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.61) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ACET. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of ACET stock opened at $6.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average of $12.50. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $21.87.

In other news, CTO Don Healey sold 10,467 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $83,526.66. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 71,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,385.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 328.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 204.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

