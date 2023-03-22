Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €36.30 Price Target at UBS Group

Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) received a €36.30 ($39.03) price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 13.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BC8. Jefferies Financial Group set a €51.00 ($54.84) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €37.00 ($39.78) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($62.37) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €53.00 ($56.99) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Bechtle Price Performance

Shares of ETR BC8 opened at €42.15 ($45.32) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €39.31 and its 200 day moving average price is €37.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94. Bechtle has a 52 week low of €32.45 ($34.89) and a 52 week high of €53.90 ($57.96). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.36.

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

