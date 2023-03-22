Bechtle (ETR:BC8) PT Set at €37.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) received a €37.00 ($39.78) price objective from equities researchers at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BC8. Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($62.37) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €51.00 ($54.84) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €36.30 ($39.03) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €53.00 ($56.99) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($63.44) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Monday.

BC8 opened at €42.15 ($45.32) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.36. Bechtle has a 12 month low of €32.45 ($34.89) and a 12 month high of €53.90 ($57.96). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €39.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of €37.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

