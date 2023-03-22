Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €120.00 ($129.03) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BMW. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($112.90) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($121.51) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($91.40) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €97.34 ($104.67) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of €96.06 and a 200 day moving average of €85.38. The firm has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.13. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €68.44 ($73.59) and a 1 year high of €103.70 ($111.51).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

