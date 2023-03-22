Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €72.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €72.00 ($77.42) price target by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PUM. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($78.49) price objective on Puma in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on Puma in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($81.72) price objective on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €63.00 ($67.74) target price on Puma in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Puma alerts:

Puma Stock Up 3.5 %

PUM stock opened at €53.86 ($57.91) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of €59.79 and a 200-day moving average of €54.74. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €41.31 ($44.42) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($86.02).

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.