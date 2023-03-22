Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €165.00 by UBS Group

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) has been assigned a €165.00 ($177.42) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($129.03) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays set a €202.00 ($217.20) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($150.54) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday.

Wacker Chemie Stock Performance

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €144.90 ($155.81) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €143.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €128.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €98.58 ($106.00) and a one year high of €187.10 ($201.18). The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

