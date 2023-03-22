adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €106.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) received a €106.00 ($113.98) target price from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 25.67% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($193.55) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($188.17) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($172.04) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($150.54) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €133.00 ($143.01) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €142.60 ($153.33) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €145.70 and its 200-day moving average price is €131.66. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($175.97) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($216.14).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

