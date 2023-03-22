Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €190.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) received a €190.00 ($204.30) price target from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VOW3. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($215.05) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($155.91) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($161.29) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($161.29) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Volkswagen Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of VOW3 opened at €123.18 ($132.45) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €112.84 ($121.33) and a 12-month high of €162.38 ($174.60). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €129.07 and its 200 day moving average price is €132.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

