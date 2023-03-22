Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Dialight (LON:DIA)

Dialight (LON:DIA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 170 ($2.09) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential downside of 15.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Dialight Stock Performance

Shares of DIA opened at GBX 200 ($2.46) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.50. The firm has a market cap of £65.90 million, a PE ratio of 5,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 238.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 267.13. Dialight has a 12-month low of GBX 190.80 ($2.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 385.04 ($4.73).

Dialight Company Profile

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads products.

