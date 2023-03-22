Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Dialight (LON:DIA)

Dialight (LON:DIA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 170 ($2.09) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential downside of 15.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Dialight Stock Performance
Shares of DIA opened at GBX 200 ($2.46) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.50. The firm has a market cap of £65.90 million, a PE ratio of 5,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 238.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 267.13. Dialight has a 12-month low of GBX 190.80 ($2.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 385.04 ($4.73).
Dialight Company Profile
Read More
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Receive News & Ratings for Dialight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.