Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,875 ($35.31) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 63.35% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($36.84) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

Shares of EDV opened at GBX 1,760 ($21.61) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,652.17 and a beta of 0.58. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 1,435 ($17.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,176 ($26.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,834.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,723.65.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

