FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

FD Technologies (LON:FDP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

FD Technologies Price Performance

Shares of FDP stock opened at GBX 1,652 ($20.29) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,607.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,493.54. The firm has a market cap of £463.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5,329.03 and a beta of 0.57. FD Technologies has a 1-year low of GBX 1,202 ($14.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,620 ($32.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

FD Technologies Company Profile

FD Technologies Plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time data analytics and data management; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

