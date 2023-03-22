FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

FD Technologies (LON:FDP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.
FD Technologies Price Performance
Shares of FDP stock opened at GBX 1,652 ($20.29) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,607.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,493.54. The firm has a market cap of £463.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5,329.03 and a beta of 0.57. FD Technologies has a 1-year low of GBX 1,202 ($14.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,620 ($32.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
FD Technologies Company Profile
