Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for FirstGroup (LON:FGP)

FirstGroup (LON:FGP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 143 ($1.76) price target on the transport operator’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.03) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, FirstGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 146.40 ($1.80).

LON FGP opened at GBX 105 ($1.29) on Monday. FirstGroup has a fifty-two week low of GBX 89.55 ($1.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 145.66 ($1.79). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 107.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 106.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.49, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £762.36 million, a PE ratio of 1,750.00, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, insider Graham Sutherland purchased 30,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £30,874.69 ($37,915.62). In related news, insider Claire Hawkings bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £10,800 ($13,262.93). Also, insider Graham Sutherland bought 30,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £30,874.69 ($37,915.62). Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

