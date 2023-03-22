Scholastic (SCHL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 23rd. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Scholastic Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SCHL opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. Scholastic has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Scholastic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholastic

About Scholastic

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 21.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,265,000 after acquiring an additional 516,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth about $8,189,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scholastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,584,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Scholastic by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 97,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Scholastic by 36.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 352,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,191,000 after buying an additional 94,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

