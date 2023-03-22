Scholastic (SCHL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 23rd. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Scholastic Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of SCHL opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. Scholastic has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.13.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SCHL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Scholastic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholastic
About Scholastic
Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Scholastic (SCHL)
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.