PepGen (PEPG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 23rd. Analysts expect PepGen to post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PepGen Trading Up 0.2 %

PEPG opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.42. PepGen has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $17.99.

Insider Activity

In other PepGen news, EVP Jaya Goyal sold 1,677 shares of PepGen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $28,576.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepGen

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEPG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PepGen by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepGen by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 343,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 50,210 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PepGen by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 77,691 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,083,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PepGen by 36.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 32,994 shares in the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on PepGen in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

PepGen Company Profile

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide in Phase I clinical trials to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Featured Stories

