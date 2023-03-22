PepGen (PEPG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 23rd. Analysts expect PepGen to post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PepGen Trading Up 0.2 %
PEPG opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.42. PepGen has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $17.99.
Insider Activity
In other PepGen news, EVP Jaya Goyal sold 1,677 shares of PepGen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $28,576.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on PepGen in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.
PepGen Company Profile
PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide in Phase I clinical trials to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).
