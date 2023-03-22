Oxford Industries (OXM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Oxford Industries to post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Oxford Industries Price Performance
OXM opened at $117.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $77.81 and a 1 year high of $123.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.58.
Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Industries
In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $294,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,998.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $294,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,998.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $51,705.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,427.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OXM. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CL King increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.
Oxford Industries Company Profile
Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
