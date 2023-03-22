Movado Group (MOV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 23rd. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Movado Group Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $746.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.68. Movado Group has a 52 week low of $27.72 and a 52 week high of $41.75.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Movado Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOV. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Movado Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Amundi raised its position in Movado Group by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.
Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.
