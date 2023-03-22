Innate Pharma (IPHA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 23rd. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Innate Pharma Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:IPHA opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70. Innate Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $3.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innate Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPHA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Innate Pharma by 27.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 108,335 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innate Pharma by 389.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 57,050 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innate Pharma by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 23,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers.

