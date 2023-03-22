Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,766 ($21.69) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Secure Trust Bank Price Performance

Shares of LON STB opened at GBX 710 ($8.72) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £132.77 million, a P/E ratio of 398.88, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 740.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 732.87. Secure Trust Bank has a 1 year low of GBX 608 ($7.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,374.85 ($16.88).

About Secure Trust Bank

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

