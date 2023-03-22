Hywin (HYW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hywin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HYW opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. Hywin has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.03.

Get Hywin alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hywin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYW. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Hywin by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hywin by 164.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hywin by 75.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Hywin

Hywin Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of wealth management, asset management, health management, insurance brokerage, and other financial services in China. The company distributes private market investment products comprising asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, as well as equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing products, cash management products, and funds managed by its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hywin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hywin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.