Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SolGold (LON:SOLG)

SolGold (LON:SOLG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 65 ($0.80) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 280.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of SOLG opened at GBX 17.08 ($0.21) on Monday. SolGold has a 1 year low of GBX 12.96 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 40.75 ($0.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.99, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 16.72. The firm has a market cap of £512.40 million, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.02.

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

