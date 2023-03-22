Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SolGold (LON:SOLG)

SolGold (LON:SOLG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 65 ($0.80) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 280.56% from the stock’s previous close.
SolGold Stock Performance
Shares of SOLG opened at GBX 17.08 ($0.21) on Monday. SolGold has a 1 year low of GBX 12.96 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 40.75 ($0.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.99, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 16.72. The firm has a market cap of £512.40 million, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.02.
About SolGold
