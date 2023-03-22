Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 10 ($0.12) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON RBW opened at GBX 9.40 ($0.12) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £49.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -940.00 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10.71. Rainbow Rare Earths has a 12 month low of GBX 8.51 ($0.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 16.50 ($0.20).

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

