Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 10 ($0.12) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.
Rainbow Rare Earths Price Performance
Shares of LON RBW opened at GBX 9.40 ($0.12) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £49.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -940.00 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10.71. Rainbow Rare Earths has a 12 month low of GBX 8.51 ($0.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 16.50 ($0.20).
Rainbow Rare Earths Company Profile
See Also
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Receive News & Ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.