Invivyd (IVVD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Invivyd to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Invivyd Stock Performance

Shares of IVVD opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. Invivyd has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $171.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invivyd from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease.

Further Reading

