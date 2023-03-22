Exscientia (EXAI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter.

Exscientia Trading Up 9.8 %

NASDAQ EXAI opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.55. Exscientia has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $16.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exscientia

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Exscientia by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exscientia by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Exscientia by 2,269.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Exscientia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

