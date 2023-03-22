Cognition Therapeutics (CGTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 23rd. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cognition Therapeutics Trading Up 4.1 %

Cognition Therapeutics stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.95. Cognition Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognition Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $152,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $473,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cognition Therapeutics by 465.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 401,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 330,283 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

