Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 900 ($11.05) price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PNN. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pennon Group to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 975 ($11.97) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($15.96) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pennon Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,072.14 ($13.17).

Pennon Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Pennon Group stock opened at GBX 860 ($10.56) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 892 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 888.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,783.33, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.82. Pennon Group has a 52 week low of GBX 735 ($9.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,124 ($13.80).

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

