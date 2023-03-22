Torrid (CURV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Torrid to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Torrid Stock Performance
CURV opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $240.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.84. Torrid has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $8.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on CURV shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Torrid from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Torrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Torrid from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Torrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Torrid
Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.
See Also
