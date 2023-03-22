Torrid (CURV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Torrid to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Torrid Stock Performance

CURV opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $240.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.84. Torrid has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $8.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CURV shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Torrid from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Torrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Torrid from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Torrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Torrid

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Torrid by 34.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Torrid by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Torrid by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Torrid by 64.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Torrid by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

