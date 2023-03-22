REX American Resources (REX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 23rd. Analysts expect REX American Resources to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

REX stock opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.64. The company has a market capitalization of $544.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.97. REX American Resources has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $36.31.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on REX American Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in REX American Resources by 194.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,690,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,235,009 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,482,000 after buying an additional 818,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in REX American Resources by 180.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,871,000 after buying an additional 550,029 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,653,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,923 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through one segment: Ethanol and By-products. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

