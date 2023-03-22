REX American Resources (REX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 23rd. Analysts expect REX American Resources to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
REX stock opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.64. The company has a market capitalization of $544.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.97. REX American Resources has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $36.31.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on REX American Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through one segment: Ethanol and By-products. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.
