CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives $173.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the forty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.14.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.03 per share, with a total value of $1,500,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,562.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.03 per share, with a total value of $1,500,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,562.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $136.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.18 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.74 and its 200 day moving average is $132.10.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

