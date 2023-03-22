ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Receives C$23.68 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.68.

ARX has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

ARC Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARX stock opened at C$15.67 on Friday. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$13.65 and a one year high of C$22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.53.

ARC Resources Dividend Announcement

About ARC Resources

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.29%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

