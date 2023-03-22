Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Receives $1.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACB. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.45 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance

NYSE:ACB opened at $0.73 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $4.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $248.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.60.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis ( NYSE:ACB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 817.07% and a negative return on equity of 62.73%. The business had revenue of $50.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.60 million. Analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 9.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 9.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 16.8% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 10,798 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 566.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 12,183 shares in the last quarter. 13.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The firm operates through the Canadian Cannabis and International Cannabis segments. Aurora Cannabis was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

