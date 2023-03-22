Brokerages Set Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Price Target at $306.17

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $306.17.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DNB Markets raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.
Equinor ASA Stock Performance
Equinor ASA stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.64. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $42.53.
Equinor ASA Company Profile
Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.
