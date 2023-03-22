Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Receives $183.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.78.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TT. Bank of America lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 434 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.98, for a total transaction of $80,715.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,076.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,921 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $526,026,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,088,000 after buying an additional 1,961,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,057,000 after buying an additional 1,745,741 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,178,000 after buying an additional 1,368,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,925.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,265,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,203,000 after buying an additional 1,202,666 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TT opened at $183.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.21. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $196.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Further Reading

