National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Receives C$106.95 Average PT from Analysts

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$106.95.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NA shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on National Bank of Canada to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

National Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.0 %

NA stock opened at C$96.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$99.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$94.59. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$82.16 and a 52 week high of C$104.83.

National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.01%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

