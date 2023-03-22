National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Receives C$106.95 Average PT from Analysts

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$106.95.
A number of research analysts recently commented on NA shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on National Bank of Canada to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.
National Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.0 %
NA stock opened at C$96.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$99.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$94.59. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$82.16 and a 52 week high of C$104.83.
National Bank of Canada Company Profile
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
